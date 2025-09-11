Joliet’s Ruby Street bridge reopening pushed back to Saturday

The Ruby Street bridge in downtown Joliet was shut down for repairs in July 2025. (Gary Middendorf)

The Ruby Street bridge in downtown Joliet is expected to reopen now by Saturday, Sept. 13, based on the latest statement from the Illinois Department of Transportation.

The bridge reopening date is dependent on weather, IDOT said Thursday afternoon.

This is the second time IDOT has delayed the reopening of the bridge. The original date was Wednesday, Sept. 10 and then it was changed to Friday, Sept. 12.

The bridge was closed in early July for the installation of aerial cable and controls for a new system in which IDOT staff will operate the bridges from a central location in Joliet instead of having tenders at the individual bridges.

Cass Street bridge seen on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024, in Joliet. (Felix Sarver)

The Cass Street (U.S. Route 30) bridge is expected to close Monday for a rehabilitation project, anticipated to be completed in late 2026, IDOT said.

A detour will be put in place to direct traffic that normally would use the Cass Street bridge to the Ruby Street bridge. From there, motorists can use Broadway Street (Illinois Route 53) to Theodore Street (Illinois Route 7) to get to Plainfield Road (U.S. Route 30).

Cass Street downtown also is U.S. Route 30.

The $22.8 million project consists of repairing the decks and approaches, replacing expansion joints and structural steel, electrical upgrades and miscellaneous mechanical repairs.

The project also will replace deteriorated sidewalk and curbs and construct new ADA-compliant sidewalk ramps.

Since August 2024, the Cass Street bridge has been reduced to one westbound lane with posted weight restrictions on the bridge. After completion, all three lanes will reopen on the bridge with no posted weight restrictions, according to IDOT.

The public can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. Alternative routes are encouraged.

The Herald-News Reporter Bob Okon contributed to this story.