Joliet wants public to help ‘guide the city of the future’

The image with the slogan, "Many routes One future" is being used to promote the development of a comprehensive plan in Joliet. (Bob Okon)

Joliet residents will get their chance to shape the city’s future at a workshop next week.

The workshop on Wednesday, Sept. 17, at Joliet West High School is one opportunity for the public to have a say in what should be in the comprehensive plan being created to outline future development in the city.

“We’d like everyone to help guide the city of the future,” Mayor Terry D’Arcy said at a recent City Council meeting.

D’Arcy also encouraged people to fill out a survey on the city website collecting opinions on the comprehensive plan.

Joliet is developing its first comprehensive plan since the 1950s. City officials have repeatedly said that they will collect community opinion in developing the plan.

Joliet Mayor Terry D'Arcy seen in August at a grand opening for the new Hollywood Casino. (Laurie Fanelli)

“In order to make this a successful project, we need all hands on desk,” D’Arcy said.

The workshop is 5-7:30 p.m. and will be conducted in an open house format, allowing people to stop in during the course of the event to provide input. Light refreshments and Spanish interpreters will be available, according to a city announcement.

“We encourage everyone to attend this open house style event where you can drop in at any time to offer input on your priorities and vision for Joliet while learning more about Joliet,” the city announcement said.

The workshop will be in the cafeteria at Joliet West, located at 401 N. Larkin Ave.

More information about the comprehensive plan is available on the city website, www.joliet.gov, on the Community Development page.