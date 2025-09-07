Joliet Township District 204 earns honors for financial reporting

Joliet Township High School District 204 has been awarded a Certificate of Excellence in Financial Reporting by the Association of School Business Officials International for its comprehensive annual financial report for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2024.

This marks the 38th consecutive year of participation for the district, a testament to its commitment to fiscal integrity and high-quality financial reporting, District 204 said in a news release.

“Joliet Township High School remains dedicated to maintaining fiscal integrity, which involves a thorough and objective review of our comprehensive annual financial report by professional auditors through the COE program,” Assistant Superintendent of Business Services Ilandus Hampton said. “Earning this award validates our commitment to responsible financial management, an essential foundation for delivering a high-quality education to every student.”

By participating in the COE program, school districts demonstrate their commitment to financial transparency and accountability. Applicants submit their comprehensive annual financial report for review by a team of financial professionals who provide feedback to improve future documents.

If a report meets the requirements of the program, it may receive the Certificate of Excellence. A district’s participation in the COE program can facilitate bond rating and continuing bond disclosure processes.