Will and Grundy County Week 2 high school football roundup

Lincoln-Way West 21, Lockport 17: At Lockport, the Warriors punched it in from 2 yards out with just 12 seconds left in the fourth quarter to pick up a road win over the Porters.

Lincoln-Way West (2-0) will welcome Andrew to New Lenox in Week 3, while Lockport (1-1) will be home against Homewood-Flossmoor.

Lincoln-Way East 41, Kankakee 0: At Frankfort, the Griffins sent Kankakee packing in their second shutout win in as many weeks. Jonas Williams was 16 of 22 for 274 yards and three touchdowns, all in the first half.

Lincoln-Way East (2-0) will look to keep things spotless for another week when Neuqua Valley comes to Frankfort.

Minooka 16, Neuqua Valley 14: At Naperville, Minooka snatched a narrow victory on the road to even its standing to 1-1.

Minooka will be back on the road in Week 3 against Yorkville.

Wilmington 49, Sandwich 6: At Wilmington, the Wildcats bounced back from last week’s loss with a vengeance in their home opener. Ryan Kettman ran for 133 yards and two touchdowns on just seven carries, while Billy Moore had 109 yards and two TDs on five attempts.

Wilmington (1-1) will be back at home next week to take on Peotone.

Dwight 32, Rock Island Alleman 14: At Rock Island, the Trojans rattled off 18 unanswered points in the final quarter and a half to pick up a win at Augustana College.

Dwight (2-0) will be at Shelbyville next week.

Richmond-Burton 24, Coal City 20: At Richmond, the Coalers came up short after allowing a go-ahead touchdown with 1:45 left.

Coal City (1-1) will be at home against Bloom in Week 3.

West Chicago 57, Joliet Central 28: At Chicago, the Steelmen fell behind early in a road loss to the Wildcats.

Central (1-1) will return home to host Plainfield East.

Yorkville 27, Joliet West 13: At Yorkville, the Foxes dominated the second half to deliver the Tigers their second loss of the season.

Yorkville (2-0) will be in Minooka next week, while Joliet West (0-2) will host Plainfield South.

Marengo 41, Peotone 21: At Peotone, the Blue Devils struggled in the second half of a home loss to Marengo.

Peotone (1-1) will be on the road against Wilmington next week.

Reed-Custer 34, Harvard 0: At Braidwood, the Comets picked up their first win under head coach Joe Turek to improve to 1-1.

R-C will be at home against Streator next Friday.

Andrew 44, Plainfield South 29: At Tinley Park, the Cougars failed to claw their way back after allowing 28 unanswered points to kick off their matchup with the Thunderbolts.

Plainfield South (0-2) will be at Joliet West next week.

Morris 33, Mahomet-Seymour 14: At Mahomet, Morris put on a defensive clinic led by three sacks from Chace Bachert.

Morris (2-0) will be at Peoria High next Saturday.

Metea Valley 48, Plainfield Central 7: At Plainfield, the Wildcats were no match for the visiting Mustangs in their first loss of the young season.

Plainfield Central (1-1) will host Romeoville next week.

York 38, Plainfield North 3: At Elmhurst, the Tigers scored their first points of the season in a loss on the road.

Plainfield North (0-2) will host Oswego East next week.

Lincoln-Way Central 26, Providence 14: At New Lenox, the Knights came out on top in a crosstown matchup with the Celtics.

Lincoln-Way Central (2-0) will host Stagg in Week 3, while Providence (1-1) will be in Mundelein to take on Carmel.

Kaneland 42, Lemont 37: At Kaneland, a late push from Lemont came up just shy in a close road loss.

Lemont (0-2) will look to break into the win column at home against Bremen next week.

Bolingbrook 44, Simeon 22: At Bolingbrook, the Raiders doubled up the visiting Wolverines to improve to 1-1 overall.

Bolingbrook will be on the road against Oswego.

Seneca 44, Sangamon Valley 7: At Niantic, Gunner Varland ran for 95 yards and four touchdowns to lead the Irish (2-0) to the victory.

Seneca, which travels to Clinton next week, amassed 307 yards on the ground.

Plainfield East 55, De La Salle 0: At Plainfield, the Bengals improved to 2-0 with the win and will visit Joliet Central next week.