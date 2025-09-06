Census workers will be out in Plainfield next week

The briefcase of a census taker is seen as she knocks on the door of a residence, Aug. 11, 2020, in Winter Park, Fla. Census representatives who will be out in Plainfield the week of Sept. 8, 2025 will be easily identified by a valid government ID badge with their photograph. (John Raoux/AP)

The U.S. Census Bureau will begin next week following up with Plainfield households that did not respond to the online special census survey.

When visiting homes, census representatives will ask basic questions including how many people live in your home, the village said in a news release Friday.

The survey takes less than 10 minutes to complete and responses to the survey are only used to produce statistics and are protected by federal law, the village said.

Census representatives will be out daily between the hours of 9 a.m. and 9 p.m. If no one is home, the representative will leave a notice of their visit with information about how to respond to the census by phone, according to the village.

Census representatives can be easily identified by a valid government ID badge with their photograph, a U.S. Department of Commerce watermark, and an expiration date, according to the village. To confirm a census taker’s identity, residents may also contact the Plainfield special census office.

The village is conducting a special census due to the amount of growth in the community since the 2020 census.

“Everyone’s participation is important to ensure an accurate and complete count because census statistics are used to inform how billions of dollars in federal funds will be allocated by state, local, and federal lawmakers annually,” according to the village’s release.

For more information, visit the Village website at https://www.plainfieldil.gov/community/special-census-2025.