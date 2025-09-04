Pregnant woman in critical condition after Will County shooting

A pregnant woman remains in critical but stable condition after she was shot in the head during a Crete Township shooting that led to the death of her passenger.

A preliminary investigation of the shooting on Tuesday has led detectives to believe it is an isolated incident with no “ongoing threat to the general public,” according to a statement from the Will County Sheriff’s Office.

“Detectives are pursuing all leads and reviewing all available evidence related to the case,” police said.

Deputies first responded to the shooting about 9:15 p.m. Tuesday in the 2300 block of East Exchange Street in Crete Township.

About 40 shell casings were found in the area. A sedan was riddled with bullet holes and had shattered windows, the sheriff’s office said.

The pregnant woman was the driver of the vehicle and she had a male passenger with her who died after he was wounded in the shooting, the sheriff’s office said.

The identity and age of the male passenger will be released by the Lake County Coroner’s Office in Indiana. Crete Township is next to the border to Indiana.