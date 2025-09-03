Passenger killed in Will County shooting, driver critically injured

A passenger in a vehicle died in a shooting in Crete Township while the driver remains in critical condition after she suffered a gunshot wound to the head, police said.

About 9:15 p.m. Tuesday, deputies responded to the shooting in the 2300 block of East Exchange Street in Crete Township, according to a statement from the Will County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies found a sedan with shattered windows and multiple bullet holes, police said. About 40 shell casings were found in the area.

A female driver was found inside the vehicle with gunshot wounds to the head and hand, police said. Deputies also found a male passenger with a gunshot wound to the hip and buttock.

The two victims were provided lifesaving aid by the deputies until paramedics arrived to take them to the nearest hospital, police said.

The male passenger died from his injuries shortly after arriving at the hospital, police said. The driver is still in critical condition as of Wednesday morning.

The shooting remains under active investigation.