Joliet Junior College Foundation to celebrate 2025 Night of Stars honorees

Larry Wiers, former superintendent for Troy School District 30-C, will be honored with the J.D. Ross Extraordinary Service Award at the 2025 Joliet Junior College Foundation Night of Stars celebration. (Eric Ginnard)

The Joliet Junior College Foundation will honor outstanding alumni and community members during its annual Night of Stars celebration from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 9, at the JJC Main Campus Theatre.

J.D. Ross Extraordinary Service Award - Larry Wiers

During his 50-plus career in education, Wiers served in various roles in Troy School District 30-C, and later as an assistant professor at Lewis University in Romeoville and the University of St. Francis in Joliet, according to a news release.

Wiers is currently active with the Joliet Junior College Foundation board, the Plainfield Lions Club, Guardian Angel Community Services, the Greater Joliet Area YMCA and the Joliet Region Chamber of Commerce & Industry.

He’s the recipient of the Joliet Chamber Lifetime Achievement Award, the Lewis University De La Salle Medallion for exemplary volunteer service and the Humanitarian Service Award from Lions International, according to the release.

JJC Foundation Distinguished Partners in Excellence Award - The Zonta Club of Joliet Area

The Zonta Club of Joliet Area successfully endowed the Zonta Club of Joliet Area Endowed Scholarship, “supporting JJC students with strong academic performance and financial need who are majoring in STEAM fields,” according to the release.

The club continues to fund the Zonta Club of Joliet Area Culinary Arts Scholarship to support students pursuing culinary careers, according to the release.

Susan H. Wood Hall of Fame Award - Mark Jerry Schneidewind

Mark Jerry Schneidewind served as manager of the Will County Farm Bureau from 1991 to 2025, “completing a 40-year career in agriculture and community service,” according to the release.

Schneidewind served on Joliet Junior College’s Agriculture Advisory and Foundation boards.

He also held leadership roles in numerous farm bureau committees, civic organizations and advisory boards for local legislators, according to the release.

Dr. Judy Mitchell Alumni Achievement Award - John Williams ’79

Joliet Junior College alumnus John Williams is the midday host on WGN Radio, “where he’s been a familiar voice since 1997,” according to the release.

Williams, whose career has spanned stations in Chicago, Minneapolis and Peoria, also hosts the podcast “The Mincing Rascals,” a weekly roundtable with Chicago journalists, according to the release.

He is known for his “thoughtful, witty take on current events, pop culture and listener perspectives,” according to the release.

Williams has earned the Peter Lisagor Award and multiple Silver Dome awards, and he “has been a fierce advocate for JJC and community education,” according to the release.

For tickets and more information, visit jjc.edu/night-stars.