Plainfield North pulls away from Morris for much needed home court victory

It’s still very, very early in the season, but heading into Tuesday, Plainfield North and Morris had mirrored each other.

Morris opened the season with four straight wins, including three straight sweeps, before dropping two of three entering the match at Plainfield North on Tuesday. The Tigers, meanwhile, dropped their first three contests prior to winning two of three.

Crucially for the Tigers and unfortunately for Morris, those trends continued Tuesday.

The Tigers managed to sneak out the first set before handling their business in the second set to get the sweep, 25-23, 25-13. They’re now 3-4 while Morris is 5-3.

The game got off to a 30-minute late start after the JV match went three sets. The third set was only supposed to go to 15, but the competitive sides needed to go to 20 to decide it. That may have explained the somewhat lethargic start for both programs according to Plainfield North coach Matt Sclechta.

“I think the delay of the JV going three (sets) and you’re all amped up to go to then being slowed down (had an effect),” he said. “I think both sides picked it up near the end of that second set. For us it was just trying to find a rhythm in both sets, which I think we did.”

The first set was competitive right out of the gate. After Plainfield North got the first two points, the teams were tied or within one until Morris scored two straight to go up 10-8. However, the Tigers caught fire behind Izzy Davis to the tune of six unanswered. Davis finished with 10 kills.

Morris’ Rosemary Misener helped them get back within two for much of the remaining set, but Plainfield North was up 24-18 and ready to end things. In an ode to the recently retired Lee Corso, Morris said, “Not so fast my friend.”

Tessa Shannon knocked off two straight kills as Morris put up five straight points, forcing Plainfield North to call both its timeouts. The Tigers were able to get the victory on an error, though and move on to the second set.

Davis attributed the turnaround to simply settling into the environment

“We talked about communication when we came back into the huddle about having more energy,” she said. “I think we all came back with that energy and had control in that second set.”

The second set began much the same as the first, the two teams separated by zero to two for a time. A 6-1 run spearheaded by Kayla Overbeek put them up 12-6, forcing a Morris timeout.

Morris managed to stop the run, but only slowed down the inevitable. Plainfield North pushed ahead to 17-9, put up three unanswered and wound up winning 25-13.

Morris coach Scott Howell felt his side was slow on the day, and not just because of the delayed start.

“When we were able to get the ball to our setter and give her options to hit we did pretty well,” he said. “It was very low energy today coming off the three-day weekend and we just had a seven game week last week. I don’t know if it’s tiredness or whatever, we have to do a better job of waking up every time we step on the court.

“I think we learned an important lesson today. You can’t just not show up because even at your best, if you don’t show up, you won’t be able to do what you need to do to win.”