Joliet will be among main attractions for Route 66 centennial kickoff

A Route 66 sign that lights at night now marks Joliet's Route 66 Park on Broadway Street. (Bob Okon)

Joliet will have a starring role in the 100th anniversary for historic U.S. Route 66.

Joliet is one of five places named as satellite cities for kickoff celebrations when the Route 66 anniversary commences on April 30.

The designation, which puts Joliet at the easternmost locale on the route for opening day festivities, marks one more feather in the city’s cap as it prepares to welcome Route 66 tourists during the anniversary year.

“We’re excited,” said Greg Peerbolte, chief executive officer for the Joliet Area Historical Museum.

The museum submitted the proposal to include Joliet among the satellite cities in the Route 66 Byway celebration.

Jim and Sue Svehla of Oswego pause at the Joliet Area Historical Museum on Saturday before starting their trip down the historic Route 66 for the Red Carpet Corridor Festival along the historic highway in May. (Bob Okon)

The historic Route 66 ran from Chicago to Santa Monica, California. The old highway continues to attract tourists both from the United States and around the world.

Joliet joins St. Louis, Missouri, Amarillo, Texas, Albuquerque, New Mexico, and Santa Monica, California as satellite cities for the kickoff event.

The official host city is Springfield, Missouri.

“We are flattered that we got the designation along with those cities,” Peerbolte said.

Satellite cities will host opening day activities for Route 66 travelers to complement what will occur in Springfield, Missouri on that day.

Old Joliet Prison on Monday, April 24, 2023 in Joliet. (Gary Middendorf – gmiddendorf@shawmedia/Gary Middendorf)

Joliet will hold its event at the Old Joliet Prison, the former Joliet Correctional Center that city officials say is a favorite stop for Route 66 tourists.

The museum has not yet announced details of the April 30 event.

“We are planning something unique and exciting that also speaks to the site’s history,” Peerbolte said.

Other satellite communities plan live music, historical presentations, and other activities, according to the Illinois Centennial Route 66 Commission, which announced Joliet’s selection.

The Route 66 anniversary is intended to be a year-long celebration, and Joliet has other plans to welcome visitors to the city next year.

Joliet is building a new city square it looks to have finished in time for the Route 66 Centennial in 2026. The square will be across from the Rialto Square Theatre, which also will celebrate its 100th anniversary in 2026. (Bob Okon)

The city is in the process of completing a new city square downtown, which can be used as a gathering place.

The square is being built across Chicago Street from the Rialto Square Theatre, which also will celebrate its 100th anniversary in 2026.

Ann Sylvester, the new director of cultural affairs for Joliet, said the selection of Joliet as a satellite city for the Route 66 Centennial provides a unique opportunity for the city.

“It’s an opportunity for Joliet to showcase its history, our culture and our future,” Sylvester said.

