Attractions and historic sites located off Joliet’s Route 66

Jim and Sue Svehla of Oswego pause at the Joliet Area Historical Museum on Saturday before starting their trip down the historic Route 66 for the Red Carpet Corridor Festival along the historic highway. (Bob Okon)

Along The First Hundred Miles of Route 66, you’ll find no shortage of jaw-dropping museums, historic sites and natural attractions. Come and explore 9 popular stops located near Joliet’s stretch of The Mother Road.

Joliet Area Historical Museum & Official Route 66 Welcome Center

204 N. Ottawa St., Joliet, IL

JolietMuseum.org

Get up close and personal with artifacts from the Mother Road at The Joliet Area Historical Museum and Route 66 Welcome Center.

Located in a historic building that once housed the Ottawa Street Episcopal Methodist Church, a grand example of Neoclassical architecture, this building now hosts a plethora of themed selfie spots and exhibits dedicated to the significance of both Route 66 and The Lincoln Highway. Explore the museum’s brand new exhibit dedicated to The Blues Brothers, the seminal comedy that was filmed in Joliet.

You’ll also find other photo-worthy exhibits, like a replica I&M Canal lock, a turn of the century streetscape, an Old Joliet Prison guard tower and a 3D Route 66 selfie sign – located near the entrance of the museum. Free parking can be found nearby, at the corner of Ottawa and Webster Streets.

Explore 9 museums, historic sites and natural spaces located near Joliet's Route 66 - including the Illinois Rock & Roll Museum on Route 66. Photo provided Heritage Corridor Destinations

Illinois Rock & Roll Museum on Route 66 Gift Shop

9 W. Cass St., Joliet

RoadToRock.org

Rock on down the road to the Illinois Rock & Roll Museum on Route 66, a multilevel museum and performance space whose mission is to preserve the history of musicians and bands with ties to Illinois. New exhibits are being installed on the second floor, but the first-floor exhibit gallery and gift shop are currently open to the public six days a week.

The Rock & Roll Museum’s gift shop is home to official Route 66 passports, limited edition T-shirts, buttons, magnets, books and much more. Many of the items tie into the region’s storied connection to Route 66 and the rich musical history of Illinois. Explore artifacts from some of the past Illinois Rock & Roll Hall of Fame honorees, including such seminal rock bands as Cheap Trick, Styx, Chicago, REO Speedwagon and artists such as Chuck Berry, Sam Cooke, Muddy Waters, Buddy Guy and John Prine.

Joliet Railroad Museum

90 E. Jefferson St., Joliet

JolietMuseum.org

Jolet has long been a destination for train watching enthusiasts, celebrate this locomotive heritage at the new Joliet Railroad Museum - located within the City’s Gateway Center Train Station. The Railroad Museum is a former circa 1913 interlocking signal tower, known locally as Union Depot Tower, that was preserved and incorporated into the new Gateway Center Train Station.

The museum features information on the railroad companies that operated lines through Joliet and their ensuing legacies. It presents the story of collaboration, cooperation and engineering that went into the 1910-1912 track realignment and elevation project, which included the construction of historic Joliet Union Station and Union Depot Tower. The Railroad Museum also features the mechanisms and controls that coordinated the movement of trains through this critical intersection of east-west and north-south rail travel.

Planinsek Grocery and Meat Market Museum

1314 Elizabeth St., Joliet

JolietMuseum.org

Explore one of the newest museums in Joliet - The Planinsek Grocery and Meat Market Museum preserves, shares and interprets the Slovenian immigrant experience, their role in community development, and their lasting cultural impact on the city through the lens of the Planinsek family.

Old Joliet Prison on Monday, April 24, 2023 in Joliet. (Gary Middendorf – gmiddendorf@shawmedia/Gary Middendorf)

The Old Joliet Prison

1125 Collins St., Joliet

JolietPrison.org

Looking to experience an authentic piece of the city’s history first hand? The Joliet Area Historical Museum now is offering a series of special guided tours at the famed Old Joliet Prison. Originally constructed in 1858, this gigantic limestone penitentiary remained in operation until 2002, and has famously been featured in movies like “The Blues Brothers.”

This facility isn’t just steeped in fascinating pop-culture history; in its early years, Joliet held a mixture of regional offenders and Civil War POWs. After its closure, operation of the vacant facility was taken over by the Joliet Area Historical Museum, which now offers a series of special guided tours at the famed correctional facility. To see a full listing of tours, visit jolietmuseum.org.

Joliet Iron Works

Columbia St., Joliet

ReconnectWithNature.org

When you visit the Joliet Iron Works Park, you’ll never guess that at one time this was the site of the second largest steel mill in the USA. Opened in 1869, Joliet Iron and Steel Works employed more than 2,000 laborers until its closure in 1936. Adopted by the Forest Preserve of Will County, this factory-turned natural space now boasts almost 2 miles of paved trail and is an access point for the 12 plus mile I&M Canal Centennial Trail. Interpretive signage takes the visitor through the heyday of this location’s history. Sheltered picnic areas (with electricity), fresh water and bathroom facilities can be found on site.

Rock Run Preserve

3669 Black Road, Joliet

ReconnectWithNature.org

Explore Illinois as it was centuries ago at Rock Run Preserve, a wetland prairie with direct access to the I&M Canal. Conveniently located just outside of Joliet, this park is a major destination for those looking to picnic, fish, hike and bike a rambling 320+ acre site. You’ll find a diverse natural habitat featuring wetlands, prairie and forest landscapes, open to the public yearround.

A cabbage butterfly collects pollen at Bird Haven Greenhouse on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2024 in Joliet. (Gary Middendorf)

Bird Haven Greenhouse & Conservatory

225 Gougar Road, Joliet

JolietPark.org

Escape into nature’s beauty at Bird Haven Greenhouse & Conservatory – an enchanting Italian Renaissance-style gem nestled within Joliet’s lush Pilcher Park. From vibrant seasonal floral displays to a year-round tropical oasis and cacti room, this historic destination offers a breathtaking experience for nature lovers and garden enthusiasts alike.

I&M Canal State Trail

Parking near the intersection of Mound & Brandon roads

IAndMCanal.org

Running through three counties, Will, Grundy and LaSalle, the Illinois & Michigan Canal State Trail is one of the most historic natural spaces along the Route 66 corridor. A popular biking and hiking trail, visitors can enjoy fishing and other activities along this mid-19th century waterway. All these great outdoor activities can be enjoyed on this 79-mile former mule trail.

A precursor to Route 66, The I&M Canal once was the most important transportation hub for commerce and passengers in Illinois. After the development of the railroad, this long forgotten commodity was transformed into a spectacular outdoor recreation area.