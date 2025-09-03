2 bullets found on classroom floor at Joliet Central High School

Two 9 mm bullets were found on the floor of a classroom at Joliet Central High School but officers who responded did not find any weapons or other “concerning items,” school officials said.

At 9:10 a.m. Wednesday, students discovered the two bullets on the floor in their classroom and turned them in to their teacher, according to a statement from Kristine Schlismann, spokeswoman for Joliet Township High School District 204.

The Joliet Police Department was immediately contacted and arrived at Joliet Central High School at 9:15 a.m. Wednesday before any students exited the classroom, Schlismann said.

“This was the first and only class today in the classroom where the bullets were discovered, and all students had remained in the room prior to the discovery. All the students in that classroom and their belongings were searched,” Schlismann said.

The search resulted in “no weapons or other concerning items discovered,” Schlismann said.

Officers and school officials determined there is “no threat to the safety and security of students and staff,” Schlismann said.

“Therefore, school operations have returned to normal, and students and staff have resumed their regular schedules,” Schlismann said.