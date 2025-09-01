Child seriously injured in minibike accident in Joliet Township

East Joliet Fire Protection District provided care at the scene and then transported a 13-year-old to a local hospital following an accident in Joliet Township on Sunday.

A 13-year-old child suffered serious injuries after the motorized minibike they were operating crashed into an SUV in unincorporated Joliet Township on Sunday.

At approximately 4:20 p.m., Will County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the intersection of Elgin Avenue and Cayuga Street in Joliet Township for a report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle, according to the sheriff’s office.

Upon arrival, deputies found a 13-year-old child suffering from serious injuries. A preliminary investigation showed the child had been operating a motorized minibike southbound on Cayuga Street when they failed to yield at Elgin Avenue, according to the sheriff’s office.

The minibike traveled into the intersection and struck the front passenger side of a SUV traveling westbound on Elgin Avenue, according to the sheriff’s office.

The driver of the SUV was not injured. Emergency medical personnel from the East Joliet Fire Protection District provided immediate care and transported the child to a local hospital with multiple broken bones and other severe injuries, according to the sheriff’s office.

Sheriff Mike Kelley reminds parents and guardians that allowing children to operate motorized vehicles such as minibikes or e-scooters on public roadways “is both illegal and extremely dangerous,” the sheriff’s office stated.

“The Will County Sheriff’s Office extends its gratitude to the East Joliet Fire Protection District for their swift response and professional care in this incident," the sheriff’s office stated.