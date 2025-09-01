3 injured, 2 severely, after Cass Street crash Sunday

A motorcyclist was taken to the hospital Sunday with life-threatening injuries along with the passenger of the car it collided with, officials said. (Gary Middendorf/Gary Middendorf)

A motorcyclist was taken to the hospital Sunday with life-threatening injuries along with the passenger of the car it collided with, officials said.

Joliet Police officers were responded about 12:30 p.m. Sunday to the 700 block of Cass Street for a crash involving a Corvette and motorcycle, according to a Joliet Police Department Facebook post.

Officers reported that the Corvette had been westbound on Cass Street when it attempted to turn left into a gas station. A motorcycle, traveling east, then struck the passenger side of the car, ejecting the driver of the motorcycle.

The motorcyclist, a 42-year-old Joliet resident, sustained life-threatening injuries and was taken to Silver Cross hospital in New Lenox, before being flown to Loyola Hospital for more advanced treatment.

The passenger of the Corvette, a child, also suffered life-threatening injuries and was take to Silver Cross, before being airlifted to Lurie Children’s Hospital for further care.

The Corvette’s driver, a 78-year-old Joliet man, sustained minor injuries and was also taken to Silver Cross. He was in stable condition Sunday night.

Eastbound lanes of Cass Street were closed for about three and a half hours after the crash while the Joliet Police Traffic Reconstruction Unit responded and conducted an investigation.

The incident remained under active investigation and no citations had been issued. Joliet Police ask anyone with information or video footage of the crash to contact the department’s Traffic Division or Will County Crime Stoppers.