Timbers of Shorewood honors transportation coordinator

The Timbers of Shorewood recently celebrated the 20-year work anniversary of transportation coordinator Diane Pfoser.

Pfoser drives the senior living community’s bus and van, “ensuring residents can get to their appointments and outings safely,” according to a news release from The Timbers of Shorewood.

When Pfoser is not driving, she helps out in the activities office, according to the release.

The Timbers of Shorewood “has a remarkable history of staff retention, which is largely attributed to the support and involvement of local ownership,” according to the release.

“The front office staff alone boasts more than 85 years of combined experience, with many long-term employees and leaders providing unmatched stability and support for residents,” according to the release.

For more information, call 815-609-0669 or visit timbersofshorewood.com.