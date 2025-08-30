Spirit Halloween coming to Shorewood location

The village of Shorewood recently issued a new seasonal business license to Spirit Halloween.
Spirit Halloween, which provides retail sales of Halloween costumes and decor, located at 988 Brook Forest Ave. in Shorewood.
For more information, call 855-704-2669 or visit spirithalloween.com.
