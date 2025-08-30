Shaw Local

Spirit Halloween coming to Shorewood location

Although the store is more of a seasonal business, Sprit Halloween continues to grow and sprout up at the beginning of every fall. Here is a file photo of a former Joliet location. (Eric Ginnard)

By Denise M. Baran-Unland

The village of Shorewood recently issued a new seasonal business license to Spirit Halloween.

Spirit Halloween, which provides retail sales of Halloween costumes and decor, located at 988 Brook Forest Ave. in Shorewood.

For more information, call 855-704-2669 or visit spirithalloween.com.

