Joliet man arrested after fleeing police, crashing stolen car

A Joliet man was arrested after leading police on a chase in a stolen vehicle, crashing into another car and briefly prompting schools in Troy District 30-C to go on lockdown, according to Joliet police.

Raymond D. Martinez, 33, was taken into custody Thursday and booked into the Will County Adult Detention Facility on charges of aggravated fleeing and eluding a police officer, resisting or obstructing a police officer, and possession of a stolen motor vehicle, Joliet police said.

Martinez was also wanted on a Will County warrant for failure to appear in a pending domestic battery case, police said.

Around 1:30 p.m., officers spotted a silver Mazda reported stolen out of Chicago earlier in the day near Black Road and Illinois Route 59, police said.

When a Shorewood officer tried to stop the car, Martinez fled north on River Road at a high speed, ignoring traffic signals, police said.

Officers terminated the pursuit due to safety concerns, according to police, but Martinez attempted to make a right-hand turn and struck a vehicle traveling eastbound on Theodore Street. The driver of that car suffered minor injuries but was not hospitalized, police said.

Martinez fled from the scene on foot before being captured a short time later in the 1700 block of Hidden Oaks Court, according to police.

A 21-year-old Joliet man who was a passenger in the stolen Mazda was taken to a hospital with minor crash injuries and later released without charges, police said.

During the search, William B. Orenic Intermediate School and Wesmere Elementary School were placed on a precautionary soft lockdown for about nine minutes, police said.

Martinez was also hospitalized for minor injuries before being processed at the Joliet Police Department and transferred to the Will County jail.