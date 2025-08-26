Joliet West Volleyball opens season with a win: Monday’s Herald-News roundup

Girls volleyball

Joliet West 2, Homewood-Flossmoor 0: At Joliet, senior Faith Jordan had six kills, three aces and a pair of blocks as the Tigers opened their season with a 25-16, 25-16 win over the visiting Vikings. Lina Govoni added a team-best eight kills and 12 assists for West (1-0).

Seneca 2, Hall 0: At Spring Valley, Emma Mino scored 11 points from the service line to go with 12 assists as the Irish opened the new season with a 25-21, 25-21 win. Tessa Krull and Brooklyn Sheedy had six kills each for Seneca (1-0).

Lincoln-Way West 2, St. Laurence 0: At New Lenox, the Warriors dominated their season opener 25-18, 25-22 behind nine kills from Lily Goyer and five kills from Emma Novotny.

Morris 2, Manteno 0: At Morris, Alexis Williams opened the new season in a big way for Morris (1-0). She dished out 18 assists and added 10 digs and four aces as Morris won its opening match 25-20, 25-22 over the Panthers.

Dwight 2, Tri-Point 0: At Cullom, the Trojans opened the new year with a 26-18, 25-18 win over the host Chargers.

Boys soccer

Coal City 9, Grant Park 0: At Grant Park, Carter Hollis netted a hat trick as the Coalers rolled in their season opener over the Dragons. Julian Micetich added a goal and two assists as seven different Coalers scored.

Plainfield East 4, Chicago Christian 2: At Plainfield, Jairo Gomez, Nick Randazzo, Adrian Ortiz and Nick Herrera scored for the Bengals in the season-opener.

Lyons Township 6, Plainfield North 0: At LaGrange, the Tigers fell to the Lions in the season-opening match.

Hinsdale Central 5, Plainfield South 1: At Plainfield, the host Cougars dropped their season opener to the Red Devils.

Girls golf

Oswego Co-Op 164, Joliet Township 189: At Oswego, senior Sophia Podmolik carded a team-best 42 to lead the Steelmen in the Southwest Prairie match. Breanna Burke added a 46 for Joliet.

Boys cross country

Yorkville Kailey Fox Invitational: At Yorkville, Minooka ran third behind the host Foxes and Naperville Central. Senior Nate Schalk was the top finisher for the Indians, placing sixth. Alex Null ran seventh for Minooka. John Berducido was the top finisher for Plainfield East.

Girls cross country

Yorkville Kailey Fox Invitational: At Yorkville, Minooka captured the team title, scoring 27 points. Junior Natalie Nahs took top honors in the race. Clara Getsoian ran third and Leah Kleckauskas ran sixth for Minooka. Paola Gonzalez placed 11th for Joliet West.