Bolingbrook man dies in I-355 crash

The Illinois State Police are investigating a fatal crash on Interstate 355 on Sunday morning, Aug. 24, 2025.

A Bolingbrook man died following a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 355 in Will County early Sunday morning.

Juan C. Vera Najera, 38, was driving northbound in the southbound lanes on I-355 at mile marker 10 in DuPage Township near Lemont when he collided with another vehicle, according to the office of Will County Coroner Laurie H. Summers.

Vera Najera was pronounced dead at the scene at 3:50 a.m. Sunday, according to the coroner’s office.

The Illinois State Police are investigating the crash. Final cause and manner will be determined following autopsy, police and toxicological reports.