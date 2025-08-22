Troy School District 30-C in Joliet adds 3 new administrators

Troy Community School District 30-C has announced three new members of its administrative team.

Dr. Gina Isabelli will join District 30-C as the new principal of Troy Cronin Elementary School.

Rob Beck has been appointed as executive director of technology, and Suzanne Bement is the new executive director of student services.

The three new hires bring “more than 75 years of combined experience, each offering a unique perspective and unwavering commitment to student success,” according to a district news release.

“We are incredibly fortunate to welcome Dr. Isabelli, Mr. Beck, and Ms. Bement to our district,” District 30-C Superintendent Dr. Paul Schrik said. “Each of them brings a strong track record of leadership, a deep commitment to students and staff, and the kind of community spirit that makes Troy 30-C special.”

Isabelli, is an alumna of District 30-C and began her 24-year education career as a teacher in the district, teaching third grade at Heritage Trail, then sixth grade world history at Wm. B. Orenic.

She has since served as an assistant principal in Yorkville School District 115, as principal at Circle Center Grade School, and principal at Western Avenue Elementary in Floosmoor School District 161, according to the announcement.

Isabelli received her doctorate in education from National University in 2023 with a focus on professional development for teachers, and lives in Joliet with her husband and two children.

Newly named Executive Director of Technology Rob Beck has been working in education for 28 years.

Before transition to school technology leadership, he worked as a special education teacher for junior high and high schools students.

Beck holds master’s degrees in curriculum and instruction from Olivet Nazarene University and educational technology from the American College of Education.

Beck shares two sons and two stepdaughters with his wife, and enjoys traveling with his family.

“Joining Troy 30-C is an exciting new chapter,” Beck said. “I look forward to building strong partnerships that help all schools thrive through purposeful technology use.”

District 30-C’s new executive director of student services has spent 26 years in the special education field.

Throughout her career she has worked as a resource teacher, a multi-needs teacher, a special education coordinator, an assistant director of special education, a director of student services and an executive director of student services.

She also has taught education classes at Joliet Junior College.

“Every student deserves access to the support, resources and opportunities they need to succeed – academically, socially and emotionally. I’m committed to working alongside our educators and families to ensure those supports are strong, equitable, and student-centered," Bement said.

Bement is an avid baseball fan. She is a loyal Chicago Cubs fan and has visited 14 of the 30 Major League Baseball stadiums across the country. She also hosts a Joliet Slammers baseball player each season.