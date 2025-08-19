Lockport residents escape house fire apparently caused by lightning strike

The Lockport Township Fire Protection District responded to house fire in the 16300 block of West. Caraway Court in Lockport on Monday, Aug. 18, 2025. (Photo provided by Lockport Township Fire Protection District)

A Lockport home was damaged by fire during the severe weather on Monday evening, leaving the residents displaced.

About 7 p.m., Lockport Township Fire Protection District crews from Station 4 responded to a reported structure fire in the 16300 block of West Caraway Court in Lockport, the fire district said.

Initial crews arrived on the scene and found a working fire in the attic space of a two-story single family home, the fire district said. The occupants were home at the time of the incident and were able to evacuate safely, the fire district said.

The Lockport Township Fire Protection District responded to a house fire in the 16300 block of West. Caraway Court in Lockport on Monday, Aug. 18, 2025. (Photo provided by Lockport Township Fire Prortection District)

The roof became fully engulfed and residents are unable to stay in the home, the fire district said. They are being assisted by the American Red Cross.

No injuries were reported from the fire.

The cause of the fire was investigated by the Lockport Fire Investigators and appears to be the result of a lightning strike from the storms, the fire district said.

The fire was elevated to the full still alarm level, which brought in equipment and personnel from East Joliet Fire Department, Homer Township Fire Protection District, Lemont Fire Protection District, New Lenox Fire Protection District, Northwest Homer Fire Protection District, Orland Park Fire Protection District, Plainfield Fire Protection District, and Romeoville Fire Department either to the scene or to assist with covering the remainder of the fire district.