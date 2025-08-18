Will County Fair starts Wednesday with Family Day

A demolition derby is underway during the 2024 Will County Fair. (Provided by Will County Fair Association)

The 122nd annual Will County Fair kicks off Wednesday at the fairgrounds in Peotone.

Admission costs $8, and parking is free.

Wednesday, Aug. 21

The fair opens on Wednesday with Family Day and $1 Day. Highlights include performances by Circus Boy Bobby Hunt at 2 p.m. and Mike’s Magic Family Show at 4 p.m. in the Family Entertainment Tent. The day concludes with the Ping Pong Drop at 6 p.m. in the Grandstand.

Thursday, Aug. 21

Thursday is Senior Citizen and Veterans Day, offering free admission for those groups. Events include multiple shows by magician Mike’s Magic, juggling by Dave Flemming, performances by Dave Rudolph’s “British Re-Invasion” act and music from the Frankfort Brass Band.

The Illinois Tractor Pulling Association Truck and Tractor Pull is the featured event at the grandstand and that begins at 6:30 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 22

Friday highlights include the Scramble Race and Derby Day. Family tent entertainment runs throughout the afternoon, leading up to the Scramble and Scramble Derby at 7 p.m. at the grandstand.

Saturday, Aug. 23

Saturday features the demolition derby at 6:30 p.m. at the grandstand.

Sunday, Aug. 24

This year’s fair closes out with the I.P.R.A. World Championship Rodeo at 2 p.m. in the grandstand. Earlier in the day, the Family Tent will host a community church service at 9 a.m., followed by musical and magic acts.

All events in the Family Entertainment Tent are free with fair admission.

For a complete listing of all events and happenings at the fair, visit willcountyfair.org.