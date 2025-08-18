Girls golf: 5 to watch in The Herald-News area

Here are five girls golfers to watch this season in The Herald-News coverage area.

Lincoln-Way Central's Taylor Bush. (Scott Anderson)

Taylor Busch, Lincoln-Way Central, jr.

Bush qualified for the Class 2A state tournament in her freshman and sophomore years for the Knights. She placed 51st at state last year, shooting rounds of 81 and 83. “Taylor has had a very good summer, and I know she is a better player now,” coach Bob Curran said. “Taylor is very competitive and confident, which is a great combination.”

Plainfield East's Taylor Miller (Courtesy of Erin Janozik )

Taylor Miller, Plainfield East, so.

Miller advanced to the state tournament last year as a freshman, finishing 29th with rounds of 78 and 80. She also helped the Bengals win the Joliet Township Invitational by shooting a 68 and she was selected as the 2024 Herald-News Girls Golfer of the Year.

Joliet Central's Sophia Podmolik (Courtesy of Joliet Central High School)

Sophia Podmolik, Joliet Central, sr.

Podmolik had an impressive junior season last year, helping the Steelmen to a Southwest Prairie Conference team title. She shot a 78 at the SPC Tournament and took third as an individual. Podmolik helped the team seal the victory.

Plainfield North's Kiley Sanborn (Courtesy of Plainfield North High School)

Kiley Sanborn, Plainfield North, jr.

Sanborn helped the Tigers finish ninth in Class 2A at the state tournament last season. She shot rounds of 80 and 79 at state to finish 32nd individually.

Seneca's Piper Stenzel

Piper Stenzel, Seneca, jr.

Stenzel is a two-time Class 1A state qualifier and was named to the All-Tri-County Conference team last season. She was the lone state qualifier for the Fighting Irish, shooting a round of 105 in the tournament.