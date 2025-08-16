The Herald-News

Take a DuPage River adventure in Hammel Woods in Shorewood

The DuPage River at Hammel Woods Preserve in Shorewood. (Provided)

By Judy Harvey

Take a late summer afternoon break and sign up for a ride on the river in Shorewood.

The Forest Preserve District of Will County is holding the River Paddle Adventure from 1-3 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 22, at Hammel Woods. Participants should use the Illinois Route 59 access.

“Take on this challenging water adventure by paddling upstream and over a rapid on the DuPage River to enjoy spectacular views of the woods, then cruise back with the current,” the forest preserve district said in a release.

This program is for advanced paddlers, and all equipment is provided. Ages 12 or older; $20 per person. Register by Aug. 21.

