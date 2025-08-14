Boys soccer: 5 storylines to watch in The Herald-News area in 2025

Lockport’s Jacob Hareza looks to make a play against Hinsdale Central in the Class 3A Morton Supersectional in November 2024 in Cicero. (Gary Middendorf)

There’s a lot of hype around the return of football as there is every season. Don’t forget, though, that boys soccer season is also among us. With that in mind, let’s take a look at five big storylines to keep an eye on this year.

Reloading Lockport

The Porters were one of the best teams in the state last year throughout the season and showed it in the playoffs. They advanced to the supersectional round of the Class 3A bracket where they fell to Hinsdale Central 2-1. Gone from that team is the 2024 Herald-News Player of the Year in Ismael Gomez, who leaves a pair of massive shoes to fill. Goalkeeper Matas Odinas also will be missed.

Still, coach Chris Beal and company have plenty of reason for optimism. Jacob Hareza returns after putting up 17 goals and 15 assists last season, earning a spot on the Herald-News All-Area second team. Kacper Sikon and Sebastian Gryglak are quality returning starters as well. Losing a player of Gomez’s caliber is no easy task, of course, but keep an eye on Lockport as the season progresses.

New look Lincoln-Way East

Lincoln-Way East’s Owen Bohren works the ball against Homewood-Flossmoor in a Class 3A Marist Regional semifinal in October 2024 in Chicago. (Gary Middendorf)

Speaking of teams that had outstanding seasons with shoes to fill, Lincoln-Way East is in that very same category. They fell to Lockport in the sectional finals in a 3-2 thriller, but were 18-5-2 last season and had a dominant run. However, while Lockport may be replacing the top player in the area from last year, the Griffins are replacing the bulk of their production.

Josh Mensching and Noah Brown? Gone. All-Area first team selections Kamden Williams and Liam Treacy? Graduated. Little experience returns for the Griffins, though there is quality there with Owen Bohren and Mateo Espinosa back in the fold. Tiag Hertsberg, Shane Kerley, Talon Hedrick and Sergio Avila will all make their varsity debuts, and coach Matthew Ribbens is excited for their potential. Ribbens added that he still thinks this team should bring home a regional title and compete for the sectional as well.

Legit Lemont

Lemont players check out their fourth-place medals after losing to Prairie Ridge in the Class 2A state third-place game in November 2024 at Hoffman Estates High School. (Mark Busch)

As excellent as Lockport and Lincoln-Way East were last season, neither of them made the state tournament. Lemont, on the other hand, advanced to the Class 2A state semifinals before falling to eventual state champion Althoff Catholic. It was the first ever state tournament appearance for the Lemont boys soccer team.

Gone from that team are midfielder Tyler Chrisman (five goals, 15 assists) and defender Vincenzo Mancini (all-Conference selection). However, Lemont still returns goalkeeper Adrian Lisowski, who recorded 15 shutouts and helped lead the team to a 23-5-1 record. While last year’s team returned eight of 11 starters, this year’s group will be replacing a large senior class, but Lisowski and junior Andre Guzy should at least keep Lemont’s ship upright.

Where’s Wilmington?

While it’s not official yet, the expectation is that Wilmington won’t be fielding a team this year. This doesn’t come as much of a surprise as the Wildcats haven’t fielded a team since 2021. With a quality football team and such low enrollment, it’s difficult for Wilmington to field both a football and soccer team at the same time.

Coach Travis Ivanoff has also retired from coaching at the school, though he agreed to return and coach the boys if they’re able to field a team. Discussions are still being held and there’s always hope, but it appears possible, even likely, that the Wildcats will make it four straight years without a boys squad.

All the rest

Joliet Central’s Ricardo Camacho celebrates his first goal against Joliet Catholic in September 2024 in Joliet. (Gary Middendorf)

There remains a tremendous amount of intriguing storylines throughout the area; too many to pick just one. Two years after going winless, Joliet Central won six games last year and were 2-8 in one-score games, showing improved competitiveness. How will the team fare this season with Ricardo Camacho back for senior year?

Plainfield Central loses Sebastian Chavez, but returns goalkeeper Marshall DeGraff. Will they put forth another outstanding season? Romeoville must replace Kameron McShaw but will bring back Diego Garcia to try and keep things going. Can senior Ethan Koranda close out his illustrious career at Minooka with a brilliant finale? It’ll all be worth keeping an eye on in 2025.