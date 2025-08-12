Joliet police K-9 officer dies unexpectedly

Joliet police K-9 Officer Daniel Willis with his partner K-9 Ady. Willis died Monday, Aug. 11, 2025, the Joliet Police Department announced. (Photo provided by Joliet Police Department)

Joliet police K-9 officer Daniel Willis, a 20-year veteran of the department known for his dedication, humor and generosity, died unexpectedly Monday, Aug. 12, the department announced.

Willis, 52, died from complications related to a medical procedure while off duty, the department said.

Willis began his law enforcement career as a cadet with the Palos Hills Police Department before serving as a sheriff’s deputy with the Cook County Sheriff’s Office and later as an officer with the Chicago Police Department, the department said.

He joined the Joliet Police Department in 2005.

During his time in Joliet, Willis worked in the patrol division; with the neighborhood-oriented policing team; and most recently in the K-9 unit with his partner, K-9 Ady.

Willis also was a member of the department’s Honor Guard and received numerous awards and commendations.

“Dan’s presence brought comfort and strength not only to our department but to the entire community he served,” the department said in a statement.

Colleagues remembered Willis for his kindness, quick wit and commitment to public service.

Willis is survived by his wife and two teenage sons.

The department asked the community to keep Willis’ family and Joliet police in their thoughts and prayers during what they described as an “incredibly difficult time.”