The Herald-News

Four Rivers in Channahon hosts 3-day summer finale day camp

Program runs Wednesday- Saturday

Drop in to the Forest Preserve District’s Four Rivers Environmental Education Center in Channahon during the month of May to take part in self-guided Migration Celebration activities. To add to the fun, snap some photos for the new Where Feathers Meet the Flash bird photography contest.

Forest Preserve District of Will County's Four Rivers Environmental Education Center in Channahon is place to explore and learn about the local environment. (Provided by Will County Forest Preserve District/Bertrand Leclercq)

By Judy Harvey

The Forest Preserve District of Will County invites families to participate in this outdoor celebration of summer before school resumes.

Summer Finale at Four Rivers – Science Day: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 13, Four Rivers Environmental Education Center. Celebrate summer break’s end with science experiments and trail measurements using real tools. All ages; free.

Summer Finale at Four Rivers – Art Day: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 14, Four Rivers Environmental Education Center. Discover your inner artist with inspiration from the natural world and create projects to take home. All ages; free.

Summer Finale at Four Rivers – Explorer Day: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Friday, Aug. 15, Four Rivers Environmental Education Center. Explore like a real adventurer with maps, clues and puzzles during this family-friendly day. All ages; free.

ChannahonSummerEnvironmentForest Preserve DistrictForest Preserve District of Will CountyWill CountyWill County Front HeadlinesWill County Forest PreserveGrundy County Front Headlines
Judy Harvey

Judy Harvey

News editor for The Herald-News. More than 30 years as a journalist in community news in Will County and the greater Chicago region.