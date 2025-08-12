Four Rivers in Channahon hosts 3-day summer finale day camp

Forest Preserve District of Will County's Four Rivers Environmental Education Center in Channahon is place to explore and learn about the local environment. (Provided by Will County Forest Preserve District/Bertrand Leclercq)

The Forest Preserve District of Will County invites families to participate in this outdoor celebration of summer before school resumes.

Summer Finale at Four Rivers – Science Day: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 13, Four Rivers Environmental Education Center. Celebrate summer break’s end with science experiments and trail measurements using real tools. All ages; free.

Summer Finale at Four Rivers – Art Day: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 14, Four Rivers Environmental Education Center. Discover your inner artist with inspiration from the natural world and create projects to take home. All ages; free.

Summer Finale at Four Rivers – Explorer Day: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Friday, Aug. 15, Four Rivers Environmental Education Center. Explore like a real adventurer with maps, clues and puzzles during this family-friendly day. All ages; free.