Public input sought for I-57 access study in Will County

The Illinois Department of Transportation is reviewing possible improvements along a stretch of Interstate 57 from south of Wilmington-Peotone Road to north of Manhattan-Monee Road. (Photo provided by Illinois Department of Transportation)

The Illinois Department of Transportation will hold a meeting to gather public input on a preliminary engineering and environmental study for potential improvements to Interstate 57 in Will County.

The study focuses on a segment of I-57 stretching from south of Wilmington-Peotone Road to north of Manhattan-Monee Road.

IDOT officials said the project aims to address future traffic needs and improve both local and regional connectivity.

The meeting will be conducted in an open-house format from 3 to 6 p.m Tuesday, Aug. 26, at the Will County Fair atrium, 710 S. West St., in Peotone.

Exhibits will be on display, and an audio-visual presentation will play continuously throughout the event. Project team members will be available to answer questions and discuss the study with attendees.

The purpose of the meeting is to provide a study update, present the need for the project and collect feedback from the public.

Comments can be submitted in person at the meeting; emailed to accessI57Study@gmail.com; or mailed to the Illinois Department of Transportation Bureau of Programming, Attn: Anna Kutryn, P.E. 201 W. Center Court, Schaumburg, IL 60196-1096.

Comments received by Sept. 16 will be included in the official public record.