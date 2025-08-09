Plainfield Starbucks to remain open, despite closure rumors

Initial reporting from USA Today and other outlets in August stated Starbucks would be shutting down all mobile-order-only locations and specifically listed the Plainfield store at 12640 S. Route 59 among the expected casualties. The store is not closing. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

Despite reports by USA Today and other news outlets, the Village of Plainfield says that it’s Starbucks location is not slated for closure.

During a quarterly earnings call on July 29, Starbucks CEO Brian Niccol said that as part of the company’s effort to get back to its roots as a “welcoming coffeehouse” the chain will be “sunsetting” its mobile order only pick-up stores beginning in fiscal year 2026.

Niccol said the reason behind this choice was because the locations were found to be “overly transactional and lacking warmth and human connection.”

The mobile-order-only locations were first introduced in 2019, and there are currently about 90 locations across the U.S., including Plainfield.

Initial reporting from USA Today and other outlets stated that the chain would be shutting down all of these locations and specifically listed the Plainfield store at 12640 S. Route 59 among the expected casualties.

However, when asked if the village had received communication from Starbucks about the planned closure, Plainfield Economic Development Director Jake Melrose said the closure would not be happening.

“The building owner of the lessor to Starbucks has been told by Starbucks representation that this location is not closing and is one of the better sales producing stores in the region,” Melrose told the Herald-News on Aug. 8. “Unfortunately, it appears the list of closing stores that was published is causing confusion, but we have been told that the subject Plainfield location is not closing.”

Starbucks has since clarified that not all the pick up locations will be shuttered as part of this “sunsetting” effort. While some lower performing stores will close permanently, others, possibly Plainfield, will be refurbished to include more seating and dine-in features found in the chain’s traditional stores. Mobile ordering will still be available at these locations.

The larger “Back to Starbucks” campaign this redesign is part of has also included the reintroduction of self-serve condiment bars to stores, eliminating an up-charge for non-dairy milks, and the introduction of a new cafe code of conduct to make stores more welcoming, according to the earnings report.