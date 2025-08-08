Employee allegedly store more than $6,000 from New Lenox marijuana dispensary

The New Lenox Police Department seen on Monday, June 23, 2025. (Felix Sarver)

An employee of a New Lenox marijuana dispensary allegedly admitted to stealing $6,250 from the business, police said.

On Wednesday, officers responded to Curaleaf, 709 E. Lincoln Highway in response to a complaint of theft, according to a statement from the New Lenox Police Department.

A regional asset protection manager for Curaleaf reported the investigation of the loss of $6,325 from the business, police said.

An investigation showed an employee, Bryan McNeil, 30, of Chicago, was taking cash from the safe between May 12 and May 23, police said.

When confronted by asset protection staff, McNeil allegedly admitted to removing $6,250 from the business, police said.

McNeil was taken into custody on a charge of theft and then released from the police department.