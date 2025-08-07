These Illinois licensing facilities will offer expanded Saturday hours

The secretary of state’s downtown driver services facility is pictured in Chicago. (Capitol News Illinois file photo)

Thirteen Illinois state driver’s license locations will begin offering walk-in Saturday service starting Aug. 9.

The expanded hours will help ease weekday congestion and accommodate residents trying to check off end-of-summer errands, Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias said.

The temporary expansion will run through Sept. 6, with participating offices open from 7:30 a.m. to noon on Saturdays.

Customers can walk in without an appointment to complete a variety of express services, including renewing driver’s licenses and vehicle registrations, applying for a REAL ID, and switching from a Temporary Visitor Driver’s License (TVDL) to a standard driver’s license, according to the Secretary of State’s office.

“With summer coming to a close, we know many people are trying to get last-minute tasks done,” Giannoulias said in a statement. “By opening more DMVs on Saturdays for walk-in service, we’re making it easier for residents to access the services they need.”

Available services during these extended Saturday hours include applying for or renewing a driver’s license, state ID or REAL ID; registering a vehicle; and obtaining a persons with disabilities placard, according to the Secretary of State’s office.

The following DMV locations will be open for walk-ins during the Saturday expansion:

Addison: 50 E. Oak St.

50 E. Oak St. Aurora: 970 N. Lake St., Suite B

970 N. Lake St., Suite B Bridgeview: 7358 W. 87th St.

7358 W. 87th St. Chicago Heights: 570 W. 209th St.

570 W. 209th St. Chicago West: 5301 W. Lexington St.

5301 W. Lexington St. Des Plaines: 1470 Lee St.

1470 Lee St. Elgin : 595 S. State St.

595 S. State St. Joliet : 201 S. Joyce Road

201 S. Joyce Road Lake Zurich: 951 S. Rand Road

951 S. Rand Road Melrose Park: 1903 N. Mannheim Road

1903 N. Mannheim Road Orland Park: 14807 S. Ravinia Ave.

14807 S. Ravinia Ave. St. Charles: 3851 E. Main St.

3851 E. Main St. Woodstock: 428 S. Eastwood Drive

Eight other offices will continue to operate on Saturdays by appointment only:

Chicago North: 5401 N. Elston Ave., Chicago

5401 N. Elston Ave., Chicago Chicago South: 9901 S. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, Chicago

9901 S. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, Chicago Deerfield: Deerfield Park Plaza, 405 Lake Cook Road, A6-9

Deerfield Park Plaza, 405 Lake Cook Road, A6-9 Lombard: 837 Westmore-Meyer Road, Unit A2

837 Westmore-Meyer Road, Unit A2 Midlothian: 14434 S. Pulaski Ave.

14434 S. Pulaski Ave. Naperville : 931 W. 75th St., Suite 161

931 W. 75th St., Suite 161 Schaumburg: 1227 E. Golf Road

1227 E. Golf Road Waukegan: 617 S. Green Bay Road (open Saturdays through Sept. 6)

Residents planning to apply for a REAL ID are encouraged to visit ilsos.gov to view an interactive checklist and ensure they bring the proper documents.