Silver Cross Hospital Foundation appoints 2 new board members

Eileen Greenawalt of Frankfort and Scott Pickands of Mokena were recently appointed to the Silver Cross Foundation Board of Directors – the 501(c)(3) fundraising arm for Silver Cross.

Eileen Greenawalt

Eileen Greenawalt is a new member of the Silver Cross Foundation Board of Directors. (Photo provided by Silver Cross Hospital)

Greenawalt, a former management consultant for AchieveGlobal, was a founding partner of “OMG It’s Gluten Free” in 2008, which began in her kitchen and is now an international distributor of gluten-free products, according to a news release from Silver Cross Hospital.

In 2013, she joined the Suburban Service League, an all-women’s organization in its 61st year of providing financial assistance to individuals and organizations, according to the league’s website.

Greenawalt served as League’s president from 2016-2017, chaired its Crystal Ball charity fundraiser in 2018 and has served as an executive member for five years, according to the release.

She served three years as president of the Butternut Creek Woods Homeowners Association, according to the release.

Greenawalt earned a bachelor’s degree in business from Saint Mary’s College, Notre Dame, and is working towards a Master of Business Administration from Lewis University, according to the release.

She and her husband Paul have four children, according to the release.

Scott Pickands

Scott Pickands is a new member of the Silver Cross Foundation Board of Directors. (Photo provided by Silver Cross Hospital)

Pickands, executive vice president of Reed Construction (a Silver Cross Corporate Philanthropy Partner) oversees all field and office operations managing multimillion dollar health care construction projects in the Chicago area, according to the release.

He oversaw the construction of the six-story addition at Silver Cross Hospital and the construction of Silver Oaks Behavioral Hospital, according to the release.

Pickands was one of Crain’s Chicago Business 2025 Notable Leaders in Healthcare and the only general contractor, according to the release.

He received his bachelor’s degree and a master’s degrees in business from Lewis University and serves on the board of directors for Lewis’ ACHA D2 Hockey Team, according to the release.

Pickands is a member of Reed Construction Foundation Board and previously served on the boards for Marist High School Hockey Team, Oak Forest Baseball Association and Ingalls Development Foundation, according to the release.

He has served on the Silver Cross Charity Golf & Pickleball Classic committee for the past four years, raising more than $1 million for the Silver Cross Foundation, according to the release.

He and his his wife, Kim have five children and seven grandchildren, according to the release.

Silver Cross Foundation Board of Directors also includes Claudia Aguirre; Tim Borchert (Treasurer); Laura Czerkies; Susan Frangella; Judy Hageman; Stacy Holland (Secretary); Darius Keblinskas, M.D.; Jean Kenol; Craig Lyons (Chairman); Kathy Miller; Silver Cross Hospital President and Chief Executive Officer Michael Mutterer; Jim Pitcairn; Tracy Simons; Dan Stevenson; Michele Vana; and Heather Voorn, according to the release.

For more information, call 815-300-7105. Donate online at silvercross.org/giving.