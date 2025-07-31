Registration now open for the Will County Health Department’s back-to-school fair

The Will County Health Department’s Behavioral Health Division will host a back-to-school fair in Joliet on Friday, August 8.

The event will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Community Room of the Will County Health Department main office, 501 Ella Ave.

Free school supplies including backpacks, crayons, markers, folders, notebooks, and pens and pencils will be provided to attending families.

Door prizes will be available.

Multiple local agencies, including the county’s Behavioral Health Division, will be in attendance to provide information about services and educational materials to parents ahead of the school year.

“The Will County Health Department’s Behavior Health Division wants to assist the community in accessing and addressing their needs,” said Director of Operations at the WCHD Behavioral Health Division Michelle Zambrano.

The Joliet Fire Department will also be on site hosting a touch-a-truck event and to provide CPR demonstrations.

To ensure all attendees receive supplies, the WCHD has said that pre-registration for the event is mandatory.

Families can register online at the health department website. Registration will close automatically once maximum capacity has been reached.