Oak Leaf Community Mortgage in Plainfield celebrates 10 years of ‘building lifelong relationships’

Oak Leaf Community Mortgage, which is celebrating its 10th year, is offering innovative solutions like the “Buy Now, Sell Later” loan program.

Oak Leaf Community Mortgage in Plainfield marks its 10th anniversary Aug. 7.

Founded in 2015 with “a vision to build lifelong relationships, support local communities and champion the dream of homeownership,” Oak Leaf Community Mortgage has stayed true to its core values of service, growth and gratitude, the company said in a news release announcing its anniversary milestone.

“I still vividly remember standing outside and holding the signed lease for our very first office in downtown Plainfield,” Joe LaGiglia, senior mortgage originator at Oak Leaf Community Mortgage, said in the release. “That moment marked the start of something special.”

In late 2023, Oak Leaf entered a strategic partnership with North Shore Trust and Savings, a trusted community bank with more than 100 years of service. This collaboration brought together Oak Leaf’s “personalized mortgage approach with North Shore’s financial strength and legacy, redefining the mortgage experience for borrowers,” according to the release.

“This partnership has deepened our impact, expanded our reach and reaffirmed our belief that people deserve more than just a mortgage; they deserve a path to opportunity,” said Amy Avakian, chief lending officer.

Oak Leaf Community Mortgage is offering innovative solutions such as the “Buy Now, Sell Later” loan program, a “game-changer” for homeowners looking to transition seamlessly between properties without the traditional contingencies that often delay or derail transactions, according to the release.

Together, Oak Leaf and North Shore have enhanced access to “forward-thinking programs and solutions” tailored to meet borrowers where they are and “empower them to make strategic real estate decisions with confidence,” according to the release.

From first-time buyers to homeowners looking to refinance, downsize or invest, Oak Leaf has helped thousands to navigate the homeownership journey with “clarity and support” and provides a team committed to making mortgages personal, accessible and community-centered, according to the release.

“As we celebrate this milestone, we extend our deepest thanks to the community, our clients and every team member, past and present, who helped shape our journey,” said Phil LaGiglia, senior vice president of lending. “Your trust and support have brought us here, and we look forward to continuing this journey together.”

Oak Leaf Community Mortgage remains focused on delivering accessible, community-based lending solutions and expanding opportunities for homeowners throughout Illinois, Wisconsin and beyond.