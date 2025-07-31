Joliet area lawmakers promote Illinois Works for boosting blue-collar jobs

“The Illinois Works Program is preparing more Illinoisans for jobs in construction and building trades. I encourage all eligible entities to apply for this round of funding,” Kristin Richards, director of Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity, said in announcing the program on Tuesday, July 29, 2025. (Eric Ginnard)

Two local lawmakers announced that the next round of the Illinois Works Pre-Apprenticeship Program has opened applications, which can help Will County residents.

Participants of the program will attend tuition-free and receive access to barrier-reducing services to help them enter the construction industry.

“This pre-apprenticeship program is bringing equitable career opportunities to vulnerable communities both in my district and across the state,” State Sen. Rachel Ventura, D-Joliet, said.

“Blue-collar jobs can provide rewarding careers and good wages to people who need to support their families,” Ventura said. “Rather than writing off the Rust Belt, we need to bring back our blue-collar labor pool to build the bright future Illinoisans deserve.”

This round of $25 million in funding will increase the involvement of underrepresented groups, according to a news release from Ventura’s office. The program will fund up to 45 programs throughout the state.

“There are job opportunities out there for everyone, all requiring different skillsets,” said State Sen. Meghan Loughran Cappel, D-Shorewood. “The pre-apprenticeship program is an amazing opportunity Illinois offers that people should take advantage of so we can continue to build an equipped workforce throughout the state.”

Upon completion of the program, pre-apprentices receive industry-aligned certifications that will prepare and qualify them to continue to a registered apprenticeship.

“The Illinois Works Program is preparing more Illinoisans for jobs in construction and building trades. I encourage all eligible entities to apply for this round of funding,” said Kristin Richards, director of the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity.

Qualified entities can apply for grants ranging from $150,000 to $550,000. Applications will be accepted through Aug. 31. To learn more and apply for the grant, visit DCEO’s website.