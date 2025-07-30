Will County Community Health Center expands its Bolingbrook services at new clinic location

The Will County Community Health Center announced Tuesday that it will be expanding its services at the Will County Health Department Northern Branch Office in Bolingbrook.

The recently remodeled facility, located at 391 Quadrangle Drive across the street from the previous location, will now provide primary care for patients age five and up, behavioral health, and family planning services at the new clinic, according to a news release from the Will County Health Department.

“Moving to this location allows us to expand primary and behavioral health care services in the Bolingbrook area,” said CEO of the Will County Community Health Center Stacy Baumgartner. “This investment allows us to serve more patients and reflects our commitment to ensuring access to comprehensive health care for Will County residents.”

The new Bolingbrook clinic hours will be Mondays from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Tuesdays from 8 a.m. to 4:45 p.m., Wednesdays from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Thursdays from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., and Fridays 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Appointments are available by phone.

In addition to services at the new location, the WCHD will continue to provide additional services at its existing location at 323 Quadrangle Drive, including the offices of the Will County Environmental Health Division Services, which manages food safety and water testing.

Services which will be provided in Bolingbrook include:

Primary medical care for patients 5 years and older

Preventative care and health maintenance

Diagnosis and treatment of common illnesses

Behavioral health assessment, treatment planning, and medication management

Outpatient mental health services for children and adults

Contraception and family planning services

Pregnancy testing and counseling

STI testing and treatment

Immunizations

The Bolingbrook office also handles administration of the Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) program on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and on Wednesdays from 10:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. and the Better Birth Outcomes Case management program.