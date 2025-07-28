Lockport prepares for the return of Fire Fest

Attendees enjoy the first annual Fire Fest, held in Lockport's Historic District, on August 10, 2024. (Laurie Fanelli)

Lockport once again will host Fire Fest, a community festival commemorating the anniversary of the Great Lockport Fire of Aug. 10, 1895.

The year’s festival, which will take place Saturday, Aug. 9, will mark 130 years from the day a spark from a roofer’s tool set off a blaze that consumed several blocks of the downtown area.

No one was killed, but many were left homeless from the destruction, which was stopped when emergency equipment was rushed to the city from Chicago by train.

The city was largely rebuilt within one year, and the disaster inspired the official creation of the Lockport Township Fire Protection District, which until that time had been a fully volunteer force.

The LTFPD is one of the groups that sponsors the event along with the Lockport Area Genealogical and Historical Society, the Lockport Woman’s Club, the Lockport Township Park District, Main Street Lockport, and the city itself.

This is the second year Lockport has held the festival, which will run from 1 to 6 p.m. in the city’s downtown historic district around 10th and State streets.

For the inaugural festival in 2024, the Gaylord Building featured a special art gallery dedicated to the history of the fire. This year, the Roxy Theatre will present the exhibit “Lockport in Ashes” throughout the day.

Kevin Traynor, the artist who created the Lockport fire-inspired chalk mural on display in the Gaylord Building through Sept. 24, shares good vibes during Fire Fest on Aug. 10, 2024. (Laurie Fanelli)

The festival will include historic presentations, tours and exhibits; a display of vintage and modern fire engines; local artist vendors; family activities; live music; and a food court. Additionally, 30 downtown businesses will be open during the festival for refreshments and shopping.

The beer garden is presented by Lockport’s own Nik & Ivy Brewing Co., and the food court will feature barbecue staples and a hot wings cook-off with pub crawl-style tastings.

Throughout the afternoon, the bands Petty Cash and The Simple Remedy will perform near the beer garden.