New Joliet center serving veterans as a place for wellness, recreation and sharing community

AllenForce staff, volunteers, and longtime supporters pose for a photo outside the new Veteran Wellness & Recreation Center in Joliet on July 25, 2025. (Laurie Fanelli)

After 15 years serving veterans in the community and providing therapeutic recreation services, AllenForce has its own space to call home.

The AllenForce Veterans Wellness and Recreation Center is located at 3581 Hennepin Drive in Joliet and a grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony was held on Friday.

Marty Rielage, Roslynn Hopkins, and Gwen Barnett chat during AllenForce's grand opening event which introduced the community to the new Veteran Wellness & Recreation Center in Joliet on July 25, 2025. (Laurie Fanelli)

“It’s surreal to be at this point,” said AllenForce Founder and CEO Donna Rielage. “It’s been in the making for 15 years. I never thought my life would go down this path. This today is a gift to me and my family, and another connection with my dad who I never knew.”

Rielage, who has a background in therapeutic recreation, started AllenForce as a program through her local special recreation district after receiving a grant to create programing for disabled veterans. When the pilot program was a success, Rielage started AllenForce as an independent nonprofit organization and named it for her father, Don Allen, an army veteran who died when Rielage was only a year old.

“We waited to hold the grand opening on my dad’s birthday,” Rielage explained.

Although AllenForce has been hosting some programs at its Joliet location since March, Rielage noted that they have been working to finish furnishing the space in the ensuing months and it felt right to link the official opening to her dad, who would have been 93 on Friday.

“This is all named in his memory,” she said. “We wanted to honor him and keep the story going.”

A dedicated therapeutic space

Prior to the opening of the Joliet recreation center, AllenForce used space at the Plainfield Township Community Center, though Rielage acknowledged it was difficult as they grew to share space.

“Thanks to a state grant, we are able to have our own space for the first time ever,” she said.

The new facility serves as a gathering place for veterans from all eras to socialize together, as well as office space for AllenForce and a location for some of its programs.

Some of the activities offered at the new center include music and game nights, karaoke events, chips-only poker games, craft days, movie nights, and women’s group meetings.

Visitors enjoy the living room during AllenForce's grand opening event which introduced the community to the new Veteran Wellness & Recreation Center in Joliet on July 25, 2025. (Laurie Fanelli)

The recreation center also includes spaces for massage therapy, meditation, and reiki as part of its holistic approach to therapy.

“We provide services to address whole health under the umbrella of therapeutic recreation,” said Rielage. She noted the organization provides services to veterans who are dealing with physical injuries, emotional and psychological trauma, addiction, and the stress of adjusting back to civilian life after leaving the service.

“We work with all the different parts of the healing process to treat people holistically,” said Rielage.

All of AllenForce’s services, including its off-site recreational activities, are free for veterans and their families.

Many of AllenForce’s members and volunteers were present on Friday for the official ribbon cutting along with multiple local officials.

AllenForce Founder and CEO Donna Rielage and State Senator Meg Loughran-Cappel cut the ribbon at the new AllenForce Veterans Wellness and Recreation Center in Joliet. Friday, July 25, 2025.

“Five years ago I became a senator and I met Donna,” said State Sen. Meg Loughran-Cappel, D-Shorewood, who was at the Friday event. “I knew we had to get funding for this organization, and it has been such a joy to see this expand and grow. This is an exciting moment and I’m very proud to be a part of it.”

“I met Donna and she gave me life again when I thought I wouldn’t be able to live life like I used to,” said AllenForce member and volunteer Phyllis Clower, a retired Army sergeant who has utilized AllenForce’s “VetTank” program to help with mobility issues. “Donna says she considers this the fun organization, and she’s right. It is. It’s fun to be here and to volunteer here.”

Clower concluded her remarks by presenting Rielage with an Army Challenge Coin that she earned during her service.

AllenForce Founder and CEO Donna Rielage and retired Army sergeant Phyllis Clower at the ribbon cutting of the AllenForce recreation center in Joliet Friday, July 25, 2025. (Jessie Molloy)

“I want to pass this on to the only other person besides my wife who has my heart,” she said before embracing Rielage.

“This journey has been incredible,” Rielage said. “I’ve made such wonderful friends and expanded our family 100-fold. It’s humbling to serve this way, and great to now have an official space to be our home away from home and to be welcomed by the Joliet community.”