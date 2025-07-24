President of Joliet’s Saint Joseph Medical Center resigns

Barbara Martin become president of Ascension Saint Joseph – Joliet hospital in March 2024. (Photo provided by Ascension Illinois)

Barbara Martin has resigned her position as president of Saint Joseph Medical Center in Joliet, a post she held for just over a year.

“Saint Joseph Medical Center extends its sincere appreciation to Barbara ”Barb" Martin for her leadership during a pivotal time and for her dedicated service to the hospital and the greater Joliet community," a hospital spokesperson said in a written statement Thursday afternoon confirming Martin’s resignation.

“Ms. Martin came out of retirement to lead Joliet through a challenging period. We appreciate all her contributions and wish her much success,” the statement said.

Martin was named president of Saint Joseph in 2024 when it was still owned by Ascension Illinois. It has since been purchased by California-based Prime Healthcare.

She came to Saint Joseph with prior chief executive level experience at three hospitals in the Chicago area,

Colleen Pawlik will take over as interim CEO while continuing to serve as regional vice president of nursing operations.

The spokesperson said Pawlik has decades of healthcare leadership experience, including advanced operational expertise and a long-standing connection to Saint Joseph Medical Center and to Joliet. She was previously vice president of operations and CNO in Joliet.

Pawlik holds a master of science in nursing from Chamberlain University, along with a bachelor of science in nursing from Governors State University. She has 25 years of healthcare leadership experience.

“Saint Joseph Medical Center remains on a strong path forward,” the spokesperson said. “With a dedicated team, a clear mission, and a deep commitment to excellence, we are focused on advancing clinical quality, strengthening community partnerships, and building a bright and sustainable future for the patients and families we serve. As we complete a search for a permanent CEO, we continue to focus on clinical excellence, dedication to our communities, and advancing a bright future for the Joliet Community.”