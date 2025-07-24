Will County candidates for 2026 primary election can pick up nominating packets

The Will County Office Building, 302 N. Chicago St., Joliet, seen on Friday, Sept. 13, 2024. (Felix Sarver)

Candidate nominating petition packets for the March Illinois primary election are now available at the Will County Clerk’s Office.

The Illinois Candidate’s Guide and Election Calendar, as well as the nomination packets, can be found on the clerk’s office website under the “Primaries” tab and in person at the clerk’s office, 302 N. Chicago St., Joliet, according to an announcement from Will County Clerk Annette Parker.

The guide contains information on the nominating and objection procedures for candidates and was made available earlier in July, while the nomination petitions became available Wednesday, according to the clerk’s office.

Although packets can be picked up or downloaded immediately, potential candidates are not legally allowed to begin gathering signatures until Tuesday, Aug. 5, according to the clerk’s office.

Petition filing for established party candidates for the primary election must be completed between Monday, Oct. 27, and Monday, Nov. 3, according to the clerk’s office.

Nominating petitions are available for candidates seeking the offices of county clerk; regional superintendent of schools; sheriff; treasurer; County Board members for Districts 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 8, 9 and 11; and precinct committeepersons. Candidates who have taken petitions for the races will be listed on the county clerk’s website each day.

Illinois also will hold its gubernatorial election in 2026, in which Gov. JB Pritzker will seek a third term, and a new senator will replace retiring Sen. Dick Durbin.

The primary will be Tuesday, March 17, and the general election will Nov. 3, 2026.

Parker noted in the announcement that “the Illinois State Board of Elections strongly recommends that all prospective candidates consult with competent legal counsel when preparing their nomination papers.”