Joliet holds first meeting on plan to improve community beneath I-80 bridges

A view of the Interstate 80 bridges over Water Street seen on Tuesday, July 22, 2025, in Joliet. (Felix Sarver)

Joliet residents in the neighborhoods below the Interstate 80 bridges over the Des Plaines River want to see less crime, less vacant homes, more job development and more recreational places for youths.

Those were some of the ideas shared on Tuesday for the first public meeting about the I-80 Des Plaines River Bridge community plan.

The Illinois Department of Transportation has committed $3.5 million for community improvements to “address impacts from the relocation of the Des Plaines River Bridge,” according to Joliet city officials.

As part of a much larger I-80 reconstruction project, the state has acquired 80 properties below the bridges in Joliet.

Attendees at the first public meeting for the Interstate 80 Des Plaines River Bridge Community Plan on Tuesday, July 22, 2025, at All Nations Church of God, 507 Water St., Joliet. (Felix Sarver)

The community plan will determine how the $3.5 million “should be used to best benefit the surrounding neighborhoods,” city officials said.

Tuesday’s meeting about the community plan was held at All Nation Church of God, 507 Water St., Joliet.

Residents were able to view board displays with information about the plan and discuss ideas with staff from the city and a company called CDM Smith.

Last year, the Joliet City Council Land Use and Economic Development Committee voted to recommend full council approval of a $392,000 community plan for the use of the $3.5 million.

CDM Smith has been working for the state on planning for the community below the I-80 bridges.

Some of the residents told The Herald-News they wanted something done about the vacant houses overwhelmed by tall grass and squatters in the area. They also recommended a community center and a grocery store.

One resident wanted the neighborhoods to be more kid-friendly. “Give [the children] something to do,” said Charone Strong.

Jeff Sangillo, a transportation planner with CDM Smith, said Tuesday’s meeting was for gathering a lot of “broad ideas” and there is a plan to get more feedback from the community.

He said he’s heard residents want “public spaces that are safe and welcoming.”

The community plan is expected to be completed in 2026, with “implementation of the recommended improvements to follow,” city officials said.

“The planning process will include multiple opportunities for public input, including additional community meetings, one-on-one engagement and a dedicated community steering committee,” city officials said.

Some of the ideas that have been proposed for the neighborhoods include “traffic calming measures” along Water Street and enhanced lighting for “safety and aesthetics,” city officials said.

Residents were invited to put up sticky notes on board displays with their ideas on changes needed in the community.

Those notes said the residents wanted:

• Less crime.

• More job development.

• Basketball courts and swimming pool park ”to keep kids active.”

Other notes said residents were concerned about vacant lots, homelessness and squatting in the area.

Joliet Police Sgt. Dwayne English, police department’s spokesman, said officers have responded to “multiple reports of squatters” in the area beneath the bridges.

“We’ve been notified by both area residents and the Illinois Department of Transportation. Officers have not located any squatters during their response,” English said.

Catherine Beavers, who runs a Joliet transitional house for veterans, said she’s owned homes in the neighborhoods that were bought by the Illinois Department of Transportation but they have been neglected.

“The grass is taller than we are,” Beavers said. She said the city should also do more to improve the area.

A boarded-up residence with a broken fence, tall grass and unruly foliage seen on Tuesday, July 22, 2025, on Water Street in Joliet. (Felix Sarver)

Beavers said there is a need for a center where children can receive educational and entrepreneurial skills. She said children in the area need services to help them become more entrepreneurial and financially literate.

“Those are services they need and can benefit from,” Beavers said.

Another resident recommended a grocery store. “This is a food desert,” said Casandra McCullum.

She opposed the idea of a new park because she doesn’t believe it will be maintained properly.

McCullum had pictures on her phone showing boarded-up homes in the area that have fallen into neglect. They had tall grass and one of house had the phrase “No Trespassing” spray painted on a wall.

McCullum said IDOT should do “better community outreach.”

Karen Bell said she wondered if some of the money for community improvement could help residents in the area who are struggling financially. She said there are lot of residents who are in the 60s, 70s and 80s who need help as well.

“It seems like we’re forgotten and we pay taxes just like anyone else,” Bell said.

Gwen Ulmer, who once lived on Water Street, said she believes the ideas proposed for the community will take more than $3.5 million. She recommended the city, the park district and Joliet Township work on together on how to improve the community.

“It needs to be a collaboration,” she said.

Residents can stay up to date about the community plan by visiting joliet.gov/i80communityplan.

Residents can also contact the city about the plan by email at i80communityplan@joliet.gov or by phone at 815-242-2212.