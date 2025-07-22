Plainfield School District 202 earns Heart Safe Schools designation

Plainfield School District 202 has announced that all of its schools have been designated Heart Safe Schools by Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago in partnership with Project ADAM. (Photo provided by Plainfield School District 202)

Plainfield School District 202 has announced that all of its schools have been designated Heart Safe Schools by Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago in partnership with Project ADAM.

It is one of only 12 districts in the state to earn the designation.

This recognition highlights the district’s commitment to the safety of students, staff and the community by implementing comprehensive emergency response systems to address sudden cardiac arrest.

To achieve the Heart Safe School designation, each school met the requirements of the Project ADAM Heart Safe School Checklist, which includes:

A comprehensive written Cardiac Emergency Response Plan (CERP)

A designated Cardiac Emergency Response Team

Ongoing CPR and AED training for staff

A sufficient number of accessible, properly maintained Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs)

Annual cardiac emergency drills in collaboration with local emergency responders

District 202 implemented a unified, district-wide CERP in December 2024. All buildings conducted live cardiac emergency drills in partnership with local first responders to ensure preparedness and confidence in responding to potential cardiac emergencies earlier this year.

All staff members will receive CPR and AED training during the 2025-26 school year to support the district’s future safety goals.