Will County Pets of the Week: July 21, 2025

The Herald-News presents this week’s Pets of the Week. Read the description of each pet to find out about it, including where it can be adopted in Will County. (Photos provided)

Send Pets of the Week submissions to news@theherald-news.com. Photos should be in .jpg file format, 200 dpi and sent as email attachments.

Klaus is a 3-year-old Brittany spaniel/Labrador mix that loves to play and is always ready for adventures. Klaus does well with other dogs and is smart and eager to learn. He needs a family who will appreciate his playful spirit and give him the love and activity he craves. To meet Klaus, email Dogadoption@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org. (Photo provided by NAWS Humane Society of Illinois)

Manatee is a 1-year-old female tabby that’s already raised five kittens and proven to be a devoted and gentle mama. She’s cautious and shy when meeting new people, but once she trusts, she loves attention and will melt into pets. Manatee also loves head and chin scratches. She does well with other cats but needs a home without dogs. To meet Manatee, email Catadoptions@nawus.org. Visit nawsus.org. (Photo provided by NAWS Humane Society of Illinois)

Brady is a 13-week-old, 25-pound puppy that’s expected to be a large-breed adult dog, weighing more than 50 pounds. He’s a typical puppy with lots of energy and will need training and patience as he navigates the stages of puppyhood. Contact the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process. (Photo provided by Will County Humane Society)

Frankie is a sweet dilute torti/gray tabby mix. She’s initially timid around new people, but she enjoys the pets and love once she’s comfortable. Frankie needs a quiet home without young children where she can decompress and adjust at her own pace. Contact the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process.