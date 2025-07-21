Joliet’s University of St. Francis president to present meet-and-greet community events

Ryan C. Hendrickson, current provost and vice president for academic affairs at Eastern Illinois University, will become the 10th president of the University of St. Francis in Joliet on June 1. (Photo provided by the University of St. Francis)

University of St. Francis President Ryan Hendrickson invites the greater Joliet community to two special events hosted in partnership with local organizations.

Meet-and-Greet with Dr. Hendrickson – 8 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 30, at Sought Out Grounds, 310 N. Ottawa St. in Joliet. Join Hendrickson at Joliet’s newest coffee shop for a casual meet-and-greet. Enjoy a complimentary hot or iced coffee, receive a free professional headshot, and meet Hendrickson in person. This free event is open to the public; no RSVP is required.

USF Day at the Joliet Slammers game – 1:05 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 10, at Duly Health and Care Field in Joliet. USF is the presenting sponsor of the Slammers game against the Mississippi Mud Monsters. Hendrickson, along with USF students and staff, will be in attendance for an afternoon of community fun. For ticket information, visit jolietslammers.com.

These gatherings are intended to offer an opportunity to meet Hendrickson, who began his presidency at USF in June, and learn more about his vision for the university’s future.

Hendrickson joins USF with more than 25 years of experience in higher education, most recently at Eastern Illinois University. He is eager to engage with the community and build meaningful connections.