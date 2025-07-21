Beer with chicken ‘like peanut butter and jelly’ Joliet restaurant owner says as city grants liquor license

Fry the Coop, known for its signature spicy chicken sandwich, recently opened a location at 2611 W Jefferson St. in Joliet. Fry the Coop is seen on Friday, June 20, 2025. (Denise Unland)

For some customers, beer with fried chicken is a natural combination, the owner of Fry the Coop told Joliet officials.

The Joliet City Council last week approved a liquor license for Fry the Coop restaurant at 2611 W. Jefferson St.

Owner Joe Fontana told the council that beer sales are not a big part of his business but for some customers it’s, well ...

“For the people who enjoy a chicken sandwich at our restaurants, it’s like peanut butter and jelly,” Fontana said. “They go really well together.”

Fry the Coop owner Joe Fontana seen at one of his restaurants in this file photo. (Mary Stroka)

The Joliet restaurant is the 10th location for the Chicago-area chain, which also has a restaurant in Bolingbrook.

The Fry the Coop menu includes a half-dozen chicken sandwich options, including a “donut fried chicken sandwich,” tenders, nuggets and sides that include five varieties of french fries.

Council member Sherri Reardon said that she has tried a chicken sandwich and declared it “fabulous.”