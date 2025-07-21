Beer with chicken ‘like peanut butter and jelly’ Joliet restaurant owner says as city grants liquor license

For some customers, beer with fried chicken is a natural combination, the owner of Fry the Coop told Joliet officials.
The Joliet City Council last week approved a liquor license for Fry the Coop restaurant at 2611 W. Jefferson St.
Owner Joe Fontana told the council that beer sales are not a big part of his business but for some customers it’s, well ...
“For the people who enjoy a chicken sandwich at our restaurants, it’s like peanut butter and jelly,” Fontana said. “They go really well together.”
The Joliet restaurant is the 10th location for the Chicago-area chain, which also has a restaurant in Bolingbrook.
The Fry the Coop menu includes a half-dozen chicken sandwich options, including a “donut fried chicken sandwich,” tenders, nuggets and sides that include five varieties of french fries.
Council member Sherri Reardon said that she has tried a chicken sandwich and declared it “fabulous.”