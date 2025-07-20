Will County forest preserves offer aquarium tours, kayaking rescues, Potawatomi art

Go behind the scenes of the 2,000-gallon aquarium at Four Rivers Environmental Education Center in Channahon with a naturalist and aquarist to see how the tank and fish are cared for. (Glenn P. Knoblock | Forest Preserve District of Will County)

The Forest Preserve District of Will County has announced its schedule of events for the week of July 21. Online registration is available at reconnectwithnature.org.

Fishing for Trash – 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, July 22, through Friday, July 25, and 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, July 26, at Hidden Lakes Trout Farm in Bolingbrook. Help keep the forest preserve clean by picking up litter that poses a threat to wildlife. Check in at the front desk for a bucket and grabber. Fill a bucket and return for a treat from The Tackle Box. This free event is intended for all ages.

Wet Exit Kayak Rescues – 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 24, at Whalon Lake in Naperville. Take your kayaking to the next level with a variety of rescue techniques taught by certified paddling instructors. Learn self and cooperative rescues, and try safety gear with the option to bring your own boat. This event is intended for ages 16 and older and costs $35 per person.

Dancing for Our Tribe: Potawatomi Tradition in the New Millennium – 10 to 4 p.m. Wednesday, July 25, to Sunday, Aug. 23, at Four Rivers Environmental Education Center in Channahon. Four Rivers is collaborating with the Three Rivers Public Library District in Channahon for a special temporary exhibit, featuring portraits by Sharon Hoogstraten that celebrate Potawatomi culture in the new millennium. This free event is intended for all ages.

Meet the Artist: Sharon Hoogstraten – 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, July 25, at Four Rivers Environmental Education Center. Meet the photographer behind the Dancing with Our Tribe exhibit and learn about her creative process and the subjects of her portraits. This free event is intended for all ages.

Lake Renwick Migratory Bird Viewing – 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, July 26, at Lake Renwick Heron Rookery Nature Preserve in Plainfield. See nesting herons, egrets, cormorants and bald eagles. Volunteers and staff will be on hand to answer questions. This free event is intended for all ages.

Behind the Scenes: The Four Rivers Aquarium – 9 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 26, at Four Rivers Environmental Education Center. Go behind the scenes of the 2,000-gallon aquarium with a naturalist and aquarist to see how the tank and fish are cared for. Must be able to use stairs. This free event is intended for ages 8 and older.

Museum Campus Day – 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 26, at Isle a la Cache Museum in Romeoville. Explore all the museum buildings and learn about the area’s cultural history, including the Potawatomi and French fur traders. This free event is intended for all ages.

Printmaking Workshop – 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, July 26, at Plum Creek Nature Center in Crete. Create custom prints, notecards and tea towels with artist Carrie Carlson during this hands-on block-printing workshop. This event is intended for ages 15 and older and costs $20 per person.