Joliet, Crest Hill residents among those aided by Red Cross after recent fires

Laura Muriello is the executive director of Illinois River Valley chapter of the American Red Cross. (Photo provided by The American Red Cross)

In the past week, American Red Cross volunteers responded to 29 home fires across suburban Chicago communities – including Joliet and Crest Hill – providing critical support to 145 people, including families and children.

A home in the 300 block of Oneida Street in Joliet was heavily damaged by fire and smoke overnight Monday.

Red Cross volunteers helped families navigate the aftermath of disaster by offering emergency essentials, emotional support, health and mental health services, and assistance with securing safe temporary shelter, according to a news release from the Red Cross.

“They continue to work one on one with those impacted to meet ongoing needs during this difficult time,” according to the release.

If you or someone you know needs assistance after a home fire or local disaster, call 1-800-RED CROSS.

Volunteers needed

From extreme weather to house fires, the growing demand for emergency support calls for a strong and diverse volunteer force ready to respond, and the Red Cross urgently needs more volunteers to ensure no one faces crisis alone, according to the release.

People of all backgrounds, ages and experience levels are welcome. Currently, the most-needed roles are:

Disaster Action Team : Help families in your community after a home fire or other disaster. DAT team members provide emotional support, emergency financial assistance and information to help families begin to recover.

Help families in your community after a home fire or other disaster. DAT team members provide emotional support, emergency financial assistance and information to help families begin to recover. Shelter volunteers : Ensure needs of shelter residents are met, and help them access additional services.

Ensure needs of shelter residents are met, and help them access additional services. Blood donor ambassadors : Engage with blood donors by greeting them at blood drives, helping them register, answering questions, providing information and assisting them at the refreshments table.

Engage with blood donors by greeting them at blood drives, helping them register, answering questions, providing information and assisting them at the refreshments table. Blood transportation specialists: Volunteer transportation specialists support hospital patients by delivering blood from facilities to local hospitals. If you have a little free time, love driving and enjoy meeting new people, the Red Cross has a great volunteer spot waiting for you.

Visit redcross.org/volunteer to get started today. Free online training will be provided.