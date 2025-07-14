Joliet homeowner able to escape overnight house fire

The Joliet Fire Department responded to a house fire in the 300 block of Oneida Street at 12:45 a.m. on Monday, July 14, 2025. (Provided by Joliet Fire Department)

A home in the 300 block of Oneida Street in Joliet was heavily damaged by fire and smoke overnight Monday.

At 12:45 a.m., the Joliet Fire Department responded to a report of a two-story residence on fire. Company 5 arrived within three minutes of the call and was met with heavy fire and smoke coming from the structure, according to a news release from the fire department.

The home suffered heavy fire, smoke and water damage, according to the release.

One person was inside the house at the time of the fire, but was able to exit a second-floor window to the roof of the porch, according to the release.

The homeowner kept a ladder on the porch in case of a fire breaking out, according to the release.

Joliet police arrived on the scene prior to the fire department and were able to use the ladder to assist the homeowner from the roof of the porch, according to the release.

The homeowner was transported to Saint Joseph Medical Center with minor injuries, according to the release.

Crews remained on the scene for two hours extinguishing hot spots and checking for extension.

Fire crews from stations 1,4,5,6, and 8 responded to the scene. The cause of the fire is under investigation.