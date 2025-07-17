Break-ins at 2 Joliet Township businesses under investigation in Will County

The Will County Sheriff’s Office said two businesses in unincorporated Joliet Township were broken into early Wednesday morning.

About 4:05 a.m., sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a business in the 1800 block of East Washington Street in Joliet Township in response to an activated motion alarm, according to the sheriff’s office.

Upon arrival, deputies discovered a broken front door and shattered window and the offenders had already fled the scene, according to the sheriff’s office.

Security footage revealed that about 3:55 a.m., a white Jeep Grand Cherokee entered the parking lot and three masked people exited the vehicle, according to the sheriff’s office. They used a brick to break the window and entered the business. Once inside, the suspects stole cash and alcohol before fleeing, according to the sheriff’s office.

While still on scene at that location, deputies were alerted to a second alarm at a nearby business in the 1600 block of East Washington Street, according to the sheriff’s office. Upon arrival, deputies observed the glass in the front door had also been broken, and, once again, the suspects had left the area before law enforcement arrived.

Surveillance footage at the second location showed a white Jeep Grand Cherokee arriving shortly before the break-in and two masked individuals exiting the vehicle. The suspects then used a large rock to break the front door glass, according to the sheriff’s office.

However, the suspects were unable to access the cashier area and left without taking any property, according to the sheriff’s office.

Both incidents are thought to be connected and remain under active investigation by the Will County Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Will County Sheriff’s Office Investigations Division at 815-727-8574 or submit a tip anonymously through Will County Crime Stoppers.