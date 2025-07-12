Joliet Fire Dept. partners with Saint Joseph Medical Center for lifesaving aid course

Saint Joseph Medical Center, in partnership with the Joliet Fire Department, will offer a Stop the Bleed educational course from 10 a.m. to noon Thursday, July 24, in the hospital’s main auditorium.

Although some may be squeamish at the sight of blood, the reality is that blood loss is the primary cause of death after a trauma or serious injury. Attending the course may enable attendees to save a life.

This program is free and open to the public. Light snacks will be provided. To reserve a place in the class, email Leslie Livett at llivett@primehealthcare.com.

The Stop the Bleed program is offered in partnership with the American College of Surgeons through licensing by the U.S. Department of Defense.